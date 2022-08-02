How the Forgotten Saga works in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Forgotten Saga is a roguelite mode you can play in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here, you play as Odin as you attempt to fight your way through Niflheim in an attempt to reach the end and bring back Baldr, who was wrongfully killed before his time. Odin attempts to defy destiny. This guide will detail how the Forgotten Saga works and what you can expect to play in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to play the Forgotten Saga mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

When you start the Forgotten Saga, you will receive a series of beginning equipment on Eivor. This equipment is randomized and will likely be items you usually don’t use in the game. You will need to adapt to this equipment and attempt to make the best of what you receive. Each time you play and start this mode, this equipment will change.

Related: How to start the Forgotten Saga mode in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you begin, there will be several encounters with unique foes you will need to fight against. These foes will steadily become stronger and more difficult for you to defeat as you advance through the Forgotten Saga. Each foe comes with a diverse set of weaknesses and resistances, forcing you to consider those weaknesses to optimize your attacks and take advantage of each randomized situation. At the end of an encounter, there will be a lockbox you can open for a unique reward. You can only pick one from the list.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Following each encounter, you will need to choose a path to go and advance further into Niflheim. These paths come with different rewards, such as being able to choose a better, random weapon, increasing your maximum health, or unlocking an abilAgain, the. The pathway is up to you to decide.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As the enemies become more advanced, you can expect to encounter Helchiefs. These are more dangerous foes than the standard enemies you’ve been fighting, and they come with unique rewards. Defeat them in combat, and you receive unique items to assist you on your adventure.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be collecting coins, gems, memories, dreams, and thoughts as you progress through this mode. After you finish a level, you will need to face off against the boss, which is where you can collect Thoughts to upgrade your outfit when you return to Odin’s camp. Should you die, you will start at the beginning and try again.