How the Starter Kit works in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

It was a long-time coming with how many Limited-Time Modes and Takeovers toyed with the idea, but now it’s official. Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy has added a Starter Kit of gear and consumables that everyone will spawn with. Gone are the days of the four-punch kill, gone are the scrambles for a body shield: no everyone enters the ring with at least a bit of a fighting chance. That said, you’re going to need to grab a gun ASAP.

All Starter Kit Items

Level 1 Helmet

Level 1 Evo Shield

Level 1 Knockdown Shield

2 Shield Cells

2 Syringes

The Starter Kit is basically a slightly downgraded version of the kit players spawn with during the Locked and Loaded Takeover. The only difference between the two is this one has no weapon kit or backpack. With the addition of the Starter Kit, Level 1 Helmets and Knockdown Shields have permanently been removed from Loot Pool. Level 1 Evo Shields, however, are still there for shield swapping.

No changes have been made to the backpack in any way, and no Loot Pool changes have been made to the Shield Cell or Syringe. With these changes, due to consumables taking up two of the slots, players will only have eight free spots in their inventory at match start. Plan your item organization wisely.