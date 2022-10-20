How to acquire the Zero Point Pretzel effect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4’s Fortnitemares event is on course to hold more than two dozen limited-time quests with each gifting XP toward Battle Pass levels or free cosmetics. That said, players can even be rewarded for finding and using the game’s latest Zero Point Pretzel item. The consumable works much like the Zero Point Fish, where its users will be given special running abilities that make it far too easy to dodge bullets. Here’s where to find the Zero Point Pretzel in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where to get Zero Point Pretzels in Fortnite

As Zero Point Pretzels were first added by the Fortnitemares event update, they do have a chance of coming out of candy buckets which spawn randomly around the map. However, the fastest method of obtaining this magical item is certainly by speaking to particular NPCs. This includes the Rustler and Chrome Punk, both of whom will trade you one Zero Point Pretzel for 120 Gold. You can find the locations of Rustler and Chrome Punk marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rustler: She can be located on the hill to the right of Grim Gables. Additionally, the NPC offers players the option to buy the Exotic Boom Sniper Rifle for 600 Gold. Chrome Punk: Chrome Punk can found walking around the second floor of Flutter Barn. Aside from the pretzel, the character also sells Chrome Splash for 250 Gold and Legendary Pumpkin Launchers for 800 Gold.

You can only complete this challenge by consuming three Zero Point Pretzels, so be sure to have at least 360 Gold when meeting these NPCs. Once its eaten, you will then be able to warp short distances and dodge any attacks by double-tapping your respective jump button. Those in need of additional XP have several other Fortnitemares quests to partake in. The questline also offers 20,000 XP to those who use one of the new Alteration Altars or the Howlers Claws’ Wolfscent ability.