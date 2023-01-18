How to align sensors by damaging them in the correct order in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The second part of Fortnite’s Oathbound quests has finally arrived, looking to challenge players with building a rift gate on the battle royale map. One of the first steps to take in doing this is by heading to a forest to align sensors in a specific order. However, the quest’s description does not detail which sensors need to adjusted to finish the task and earn its XP reward. This guide will examine how you should align each sensor in order to continue forward in Fortnite’s latest questline.

What is the correct order for the sensors in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

As marked below, the sensors sit northwest of the Faulty Splits POI, spawning to the left of the Slap ‘N Go gas station. Once there, you will find a set of sensors that circle a cosmic monitor, all of which display different moon phases on their screens. To solve for the correct order, players must pickaxe the sensor that showcases the same moon phase as the cosmic monitor. However, the monitor’s moon phase will change, so you will have to do this five times to complete the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first sensor you should hit is the one that displays a right-sided crescent moon, as the next will be the sensor that holds a right-sided half moon. Once that’s done, you must pickaxe the sensor with the full moon and then the one which displays a half moon on its left side. Finally, the quest can be completed by hitting the sensor that holds a left-sided crescent moon, ultimately triggering a message from Rift Warden Stellan.

After the sensors are perfectly aligned, the quest should gift you with an additional 20,000 XP toward you next Battle Pass level. However, the rewards don’t stop there. Those able to complete four challenges in Part 2 of the Oathbound questline will receive the exclusive Communing with Nature Loading Screen. Although the rest of challenges do require searching for more objects, the battle royale has introduced a new Falcon Scout item to make surveying the map a breeze.