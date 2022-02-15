How to assign windmills in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

By now you’ve probably figured out how to find windmill locations in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, how to climb them, and how to turn them on. But you may also have noticed that some windmills are controlled by either the Survivors or the Peacekeepers, and might be wondering how to assign a windmill to one faction or the other.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can’t directly or specifically assign a windmill to the Survivors or Peacekeepers. To assign a windmill in Dying Light 2, you have to activate the facility in that windmill’s Zone, and assign that to one faction or the other. All active windmills within that Zone will automatically be assigned to the faction that controls the Zone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, we really wanted to get the PK Crossbow, so we assigned a lot of Zones to the Peacekeepers, including Downtown. So that means we also assigned both the Pine Windmill and the Walnut Windmill to the Peacekeepers. We didn’t want to neglect the Survivors completely, though, because we like parkour, so we gave them the Garrison Zone, which means that we assigned the Hickory windmill, the Juniper windmill, and the Teak windmill to the Survivors.