How to be born in New Jersey in BitLife

Before you start out as a character in BitLife, you can select where you want your character to live. This can be an important step for every character you make in the game, and you might need to make sure you can select the particular challenges and objectives you need to complete in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to have your character be born in New Jersey in BitLife.

How to start a character in New Jersey in BitLife

When playing as a character in BitLife, start over with a brand new character and begin to customize them. When customizing your character, you want to make sure you select that they will be born in the United States. After that, you have to select the city where you want them to be born, which does not narrow down your options for New Jersey. Instead, you have to make sure you select the correct city for them to be born in New Jersey, and it will not tell you if it was the correct city until you start the game and see the checkmark on your Challenge tab.

Related: How to complete the Puppy Love Challenge in BitLife

Of the cities you can pick from the list, we recommend Newark. It’s the quickest option and the best go-to choice if you want to ensure your character starts in New Jersey. Newark is one of the larger cities in the state, and it’s an obvious option. You can pick multiple cities, but Newark is the safest option. You will see it as an option between New York and Oakland.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve made the selection, you can continue the play BitLife as you normally would go through the game. If living in New Jersey was a requirement for a challenge, follow the other steps to complete the rest of it to earn your optional cosmetic item.