How to beat all King’s Leap challenges in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC has plenty of proper bosses to take on, but the King of Games has his own set of champions for you to trounce. You can’t use weapons or charms in these fights — your only strategy is to dodge and parry. Completing each challenge nets you coins, so it’s worth your while to conquer them all. Here’s how to do it.

Related: All new Porkrind’s Emporium items in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

How to find The King’s Leap

Screenshot by Gamepur

The King’s Leap moves, but the first spot is right next to the Moonshine Mob boss fight. A ladder will lower from the sky, so climb up to meet the King of Games and try the first challenge. After completing this, the ladder will move to a spot across from the Esther Winchester boss fight. After the second and third challenges, it’ll move right next to the Glumstone the Giant boss fight, where it stays.

King’s Leap Challenge 1 – The Pawns

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your first challenge is to beat a team of Pawns. They’ll take turns leaping down from above. Hop up and parry their pink heads as they march toward you. You need to do this with each piece, but note that even the headless pieces will continue to drop in and walk around until the challenge is complete. Be prepared to hop over everyone else as you focus on your remaining targets.

King’s Leap Challenge 2 – The Knight

Screenshot by Gamepur

Challenge number two is against a Knight, whose pink mane is your parry target. It has three different attacks. The first is a semicircular slash over its head, after which it’ll pant for a moment, giving you a chance to counter. The second is a charge across the screen; you can get in a parry as it crosses and a second or third while it recovers on the other side. The third attack is a fake-out, so be careful. The Knight will start panting despite not actually attacking — this means it’s about to do an upward slash. It’s best to just back off and wait for the other two attacks.

King’s Leap Challenge 3 – The Bishop

Screenshot by Gamepur

The King’s third champion is a Bishop, whose ghostly head floats around the room. It’ll hurt if it touches you, so be sure to dodge that and the censers hovering around. Touch the lit candles to snuff them out — when they’re all extinguished, the Bishop will turn pink, allowing you to parry. You’ll have to repeat this process a few times, snuffing out more and more candles with each round.

King’s Leap Challenge 4 – The Rook

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth challenge is against a Rook, who serves as an executioner. As it sits on the side of the screen sharpening its ax, it’ll send heads bobbing toward you. You need to dodge the skulls, but the pink ones can be parried back toward the Rook. It takes a few juggles to get them to hit, and you’ll need to bop him with a few to knock him out.

King’s Leap Challenge 5 – The Queen

Screenshot by Gamepur

Last, and certainly not least, is the Queen. You can’t directly damage her either — you’ll have to parry the fuses on the cannons along the ground when they’re lined up to pelt her with a cannonball. As you do this, she’ll unleash a rain of fabergé eggs, so be ready to dodge all of those. The timing is tricky and it takes a few shots to finish the fight, so be patient.