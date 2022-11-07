How to beat Sequential Trial 4 in Genshin Impact: Adventurer’s Trials

Genshin Impact’s 3.2 update featured some intense new content, including the final conclusion to the Sumeru Archon questline. With that in mind, it’s perhaps to be expected that the folks at HoYoVerse also included some more lighthearted material with the update, including the Adventurer’s Trials, a fun mini-Olympics side-event that has more in common with Mario Party than the sweeping majesty of the main game.

There are five trials in total — Day 4 sees the return of a couple of challenges, but don’t think you can rest on your laurels just yet. Here’s what you need to know

Challenge 1 – A Close Home Run

A Close Home Run puts you in control of Beidou. Balls will fire at you from across the arena, and you need to hit them with Beidou’s Elemental Skill once they reach your position. Blue balls are worth 1 point, while golden ones are worth 3. You’ll need to amass 250 points in 10 minutes to get the win.

You won’t be able to use any attacks other than Beidou’s Elemental Skill here, so don’t bother trying anything else. The key here is timing — the blue balls are pretty easy to predict but the curving golden ones can be tricky to nail down. Stick to the middle of the wall and attack from there — it might not look like it, but you can hit every shot from the center position due to the range of Beidou’s Elemental Skill. After a few rounds the point values will double, so you’ll be done with this challenge in no time.

Challenge 2 – Superfast Hat Trick

You might recall Superfast Hat Trick from the first Sequential Trial, but where that challenge gave you Klee and Yanfei to explode Electro Slimes into the goal, today’s iteration sets you in the shoes of Jean, tasking you with using her Anemo Elemental Skill to fire Pyro Slimes into the goals. Holding the button will let you gradually draw in enemies and take aim with them, so point Jean at the goal and let rip. Once again small Slimes are worth 1 point and big ones are worth 5, and you’ll need 35 points to clear the challenge.

This is a fairly straightforward task — just be wary that Jean’s skill sends enemies firing off in an arc, so aim for the lower half of the goal if you don’t want your slimes bouncing off the crossbar. In addition, keep an eye on your score — if you need 5 points or fewer to win, don’t waste time trying to herd smaller slimes into the goal. Instead, focus on a big one and get that one last goal.

Challenge 3 – Verdant Tsunami

Verdant Tsunami is another returning challenge, this time from Sequental Trial 2. You’ll be in control of Kamisato Ayaka, tasked with collecting 180 Adventure Coins by using her special dash ability to skid across the surface of the water.

This is a nice easy one to round off today’s challenges. The key is to hold the dash button when running across the water — Ayaka’s ability will freeze the water underneath you and allow you to keep going. Keep an eye on your stamina and take the occasional break on land to recharge if needed, but Ayaka should have more than enough stamina to keep going for a while. Prioritize the big coins for more points and you’ll be claiming your prize before you know it.

Genshin Impact Sequential Trial 4 rewards

Completing the fourth trial in Genshin Impact 3.2’s Adventurer’s Trials will net you 60 Primogems, 20000 Mora, 4 Hero’s Wit, and 6 Adventurer’s Experience. In addition, you’ll be able to check off one of the tasks in the “This BP Period” of the Genshin Impact Battle Pass, rewarding you with 1500 Battle Pass Experience Points and hopefully giving you an extra level or two on the Pass.