How to beat the Fortuitous Trial in Genshin Impact: Adventurer’s Trials

Genshin Impact’s 3.2 update featured some intense new content, including the final conclusion to the Sumeru Archon questline. With that in mind, it’s perhaps to be expected that the folks at HoYoVerse also included some more lighthearted material with the update, including the Adventurer’s Trials, a fun mini-Olympics side-event that has more in common with Mario Party than the sweeping majesty of the main game.

There are five trials in total, and the final one is the ultimate culmination of the whole event. Here’s what you need to know about the Fortuitous Trial.

How to beat the Fortuitous Trial in Genshin Impact 3.2

The final Adventurer’s Trial is a little different from the previous four. Where the four Sequential Trials each had three predetermined challenges to play through, the Fortuitous Trial randomly selects three challenges once you enter the Domain. This means that you won’t know what to expect going in, and subsequent runs of the Trial will be different as well. Still, if you’ve made your way through the previous four Trials, you should be amply prepared for the Fortuitous Trial.

In case you need to brush up on the various challenges from the previous four days, including the mission objectives, the selected characters, and some strategies for getting the job done, look below for guidance on the previous Adventurer’s Trials:

Sequential Trial 1 Superfast Hat Trick — Klee and Yanfei Smash ‘n’ Bash — Razor Shieldbreaker — Kaedehara Kazuha

Sequential Trial 2 Boulder Run — Yelan Verdant Tsunami — Sayu Thunderlit Battlefield — Nahida

Sequential Trial 3 Hammering Blow — Xiao Smash ‘n’ Bash — Noelle Fast and Furious — Yoimiya

Sequential Trial 4 A Close Home Run — Beidou Superfast Hat Trick — Jean Verdant Tsunami — Kamisato Ayaka



Remember that there are some variations of events, like Superfast Hat Trick and Smash ‘n’ Bash, that give you different characters to use, and therefore will require slightly different strategies. Keep your cool and take stock of what you’re dealing with, and you’ll sail on through to your rewards.

Genshin Impact Fortuitous Trial rewards

One other way in which the Fortuitous Trial differs slightly from the Sequential Trials is that you have three lots of rewards to receive upon completion. In other words, you’ll need to finish the Fortuitous Trial three times to get the full prize. Each success will net you 60 Primogems, 20000 Mora, and 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore, but the available weapon ascension materials will change each time. On the first completion, you’ll get 2 Fragments of Decarabian’s Epic, on the second, it’ll be 2 Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fangs, and on the third and final one, you’ll receive 2 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator.