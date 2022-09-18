How to become a Chrome Blob in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Chrome is everywhere in Fortnite, and it will continue spreading throughout the rest of Chapter 3, Season 4. With everything becoming Chrome, you need to take advantage of it while you can, such as evolving your Chrome weapons and using Chrome Splash on structures to phase through them and becoming a Chrome Blob. Here’s what you need to know about becoming a Chrome Blob in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

How do you become a Chrome Blob in Fortnite?

Becoming a Chrome Blob is not too complicated, but it requires you to go out of your way and visit any of the Chrome-infested locations. You can find these on the map, indicated by the silvery texture of a location. When you arrive, make your way to any of the Chrome-covered trees and use your pickax on it, or seek out a Chrome chest to search it. These will contain Chrome Splash, a new item you will use on yourself to become a Chrome Blob. There’s also a chance you can find Chrome Splash by exploring the map.

When you have Chrome Splash in your inventory, treat it like a grenade. You can toss it on structures to phase through them, or you can toss it at your feet and become a Chrome Blob. Your character will have a Chrome sheen to them. You will need to do this throughout this Fortnite season for one of the Milestones and then travel around while in this state, which means you’ll do it multiple times to earn XP throughout Season 4. The important thing to note is you will earn points for this Milestone by walking, so you want to become a Chrome Blob as quickly as possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Other players can also do this if they toss a Chrome Splash on you. If your friends find it, they can toss it at your feet, and you can all become Chrome Blobs.