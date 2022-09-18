Chrome has arrived in Fortnite, becoming a huge problem as it begins to take over the island. You will be able to find Chrome weapons and other Chrome-based items, such as Chrome Splash. In addition, there’s a weekly quest where you need to use Chrome Splash on a structure. Here’s what you need to know about how to use Chrome Splash on a structure and phase through it in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

Where to find Chrome Splash and how to use it on a structure in Fortnite

Chrome Splash is a new type of subsistence you can find in Fortnite. There are multiple ways to obtain it, such as randomly finding it on the ground in structures or exploring the locations covered in Chrome. When you arrive at a Chrome-based site, attack one of the trees using your pickax. Chrome Splash will fall off of it, and you can collect it. However, it will become a throwable item, and you want to take it as a non-Chrome structure.

This can be any structure with no Chrome already thrown on it. Make the Chrome Splash your activate item, then toss it at the structure as if it were a grenade. It will become Chrome, and you can seamlessly walk through it. You can do this for any structure that already has Chrome on it; however, for the first weekly challenge, make sure to do it within five seconds. After that, you can phase through any Chrome-covered building in Fortnite, and keep that in mind when you’re battling against other players trying to use them for cover.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond the weekly challenge, Chrome appears to be a liquid-like covering. It’s even found its way onto some of the weapons. So whenever you need Chrome Splash, make your way over to the Chrome locations on the map and mine some up.