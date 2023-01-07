There are multiple jobs and professions you can choose to go with for your character in BitLife. You can have them become a doctor, go down the difficult path of becoming a movie star, or even choose to join the mafia and dive into a life of crime. Multiple choices await you to pick, but you can also select the less obvious choices, like becoming a crab fisherman. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a crab fisherman in BitLife.

How to get the crab fisherman job in BitLife

Like many jobs you have to pick in BitLife, you need to wait until your character reaches 18 years old. When they reach this age, they can start looking for full-time jobs. The crab fisherman job does not require any advanced education, unlike other positions you want your character to try applying for while playing the game. Therefore, it makes it easier to try getting this job.

However, you won’t always see this job appear on the occupation menu. Rather than waiting a full year for new jobs to occur, the best thing to do is shut down your BitLife application and restart it. When you power it back up and jump into the game, return to the occupation page, and there will be new jobs for you to try applying for.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can start by applying for the Greenhorn position. It should have a crab icon next to it. You might see a handful of other jobs in this career, such as Engineer or Deck Boss, but becoming a Greenhorn is the best option to make sure you can get started in this industry and then work your way up.