There are several unique professions and careers you can choose to explore in BitLife. One of the more notable ones you can choose for your character is a chef, developing culinary skills. It can take a lot of dedication to learn these talents and, even more, to make sure it becomes a viable career. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a famous chef in BitLife.

How to get the chef profession in BitLife

Developing your character into a chef will require them to attend college, but there are no culinary degrees for you to earn in college, based on our experience. Because of this, we highly recommend ensuring they regularly keep up with their studies, slowly building up their Smarts skill and gradually increasing them throughout high school. Then, when they reach the university level, they choose any type of degree they want to learn, and have your character study hard to keep their grades up as much as possible.

When they go to apply for a job, seek out an entry-level position in the restaurant career. For example, we could start as a Saucier or a Short Order Cook. You want to ensure the career line clearly says “Chef” on it, avoiding jobs such as the Busser, Host, or Server, as they will have you becoming a restaurant manager and not a proper chef.

You will need to continue this career, working hard and maintaining the disciple to unlock better payouts eventually. Eventually, should you become famous, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the chance to be on various talk shows, offer book signings, and have a small degree of Fame on your character.