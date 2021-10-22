It can take quite a bit of luck for those who want to become a famous movie star and an actor in BitLife. You have to make sure your character has some best stats possible, and they also need to go down a particular career path. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to become an actor in BitLife.

You want to make sure your character has the highest look and health stat possible. When your character is younger, you can do this by having them regularly go on walks, work out, and participate in a sport in middle school and high school. All of these methods are effective at maintaining their health levels. When they reach 18 years old, you can modify their diet for a healthier lifestyle, having them exclusively eating the Mediterranean, vegetarian, vegan, or keto diet.

However, a reliable method is to ensure that when your character is born, they have very high health and looks stat. It’s a good way to ensure they maintain this throughout their lives, leading into adulthood, where it matters when they can become an actor.

When you’re 18, you can attempt to start working towards an acting career. You want to start in an entry-level position, which is the voice acting role. It has a random chance of appearing in the available occupations, so you may need to refresh this page for several years until it seems. When it does occur, apply for the position, you need to work hard at the position each year to build up your reputation steadily. Then, you’ll be able to apply for promotions and work your way up to becoming an actor.

Once you’re an actor, you’ll need to maintain your social media accounts, consistently posting on them to keep up with your followers, increasing your fame. You’ll be able to do special promotions, book deals, commercials, and land major movie roles if you’re good enough. To increase your chances of the highest payouts, make sure your health and looks stats remain high throughout your career.