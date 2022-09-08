How to bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for nine stories or more in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

During Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3’s final week, players will be tested with finding the highest points on the map, as one seasonal quest asks that you bounce off a Crash Pad and fall for nine stories or more. As easy as it sounds, there are not many areas that allow you to drop such great depths without being interrupted by trees or structures. Here’s where you can fall nine stories or more for this demanding quest in Fortnite.

Where to fall for nine stories or more from a Crash Pad in Fortnite

The toughest part of this challenge will certainly be finding a Crash Pad. As the Crash Pad isn’t sold by an NPC, we recommend searching chests and surface floors of POIs for the utility item. You can then take the item to one of three locations to complete the quest: the top of the Reality Tree at Reality Falls, the outer shell surrounding Lazy Lagoon, or the top of Rave Cave’s mountain (as marked below). Once you drop the Crash Pad in your designated spot, you can hop on to shoot into the sky and direct your character to the POI’s lowest point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those performing this objective at Rave Cave, it is best to jump toward the south side of the mountain, as it is a straight drop that spans much more longer than nine stories. Additionally, you do not take fall damage when dropping from a Crash Pad, so there is no need to find extra Shield items. The challenge will reward you 15,000 XP, and this even goes for all other Week 14 challenges. These new seasonal quests also include finding the Zero Point Fish consumable and destroying structures with the Kamehameha Mythic.