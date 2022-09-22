How to bust through a door in Fortnite

There was a time, not so long ago, when in order to open a door in Fortnite, you had to go up to the door and press the interact button. Or you could just hack it down with your harvesting tool. Or throw a grenade at it. But Fortnite players are often in a rush and Epic Games, realizing this, added the “bust down door” move, which made moving into and through buildings at high speed much, much easier. And just to remind players that “bust down door” is a thing, sometimes there are weekly and daily quests that task us with busting through doors.

How to bust through doors in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To bust through a door in Fortnite, you just have to sprint at it. When you make contact with a door while sprinting, you will bust through it automatically without having to press the interact button. To sprint in Fortnite, click the left stick in as you push it forward. Sprinting uses stamina, so if your character doesn’t sprint when you click the stick in, it might be because your stamina is depleted. Your stamina bar is shown above your shields and health bars on the left side of the screen. To restore your stamina, simply wait a little while. You don’t have to stay completely still. Your stamina will replenish even if you’re moving at normal speed.

Where to find doors in Fortnite

Doors are everywhere in Fortnite. Almost all buildings have at least one door, usually many more. A typical house, for example, has a front door, a back door, sometimes a door onto a second floor terrace, and interconnecting doors between all of its rooms. The highest concentrations of doors in Fortnite are in towns, especially those with large buildings, like Cloudy Condos and No Sweat Insurance in Tilted Towers.