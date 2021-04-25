How to buy older unlisted games on PlayStation Network

Sony had announced that it would be shutting down the PlayStation Store for the PS3, PS Vita, and PSP. The decision was met with immediate backlash and Sony retracted the move. However, the company would still be shutting down the PSP store on July 2. Well, there might be a workaround that will let users continue to purchase those titles after the date.

A user named SilicaAndPina created a new Firefox plugin called Valkyrie PS Store that allows its users to access the old PlayStation Store. The plugin uses web pages backed on archive.org. The store works just like it used to and can even still push downloads to your consoles. You can follow the video below and you will notice that it is fully functional.

For those who might be unfamiliar, Sony updated its store back in October to get ready for the launch of the PlayStation 5. The update removed PS3, PSP, and Vita games from the browser store. So, if you would like to go back and download those titles, this might be your best bet. If you still have your console then you can go to the store on the system though.

This is incredibly useful for legacy PlayStation owners, but it probably won’t save any downloadable only titles on the PSP when its servers get axed. When it is shut down, about 35 digital-only titles on the PSP might be lost to the void.