How to change classes in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal has six classes to choose from, but you might not be fully satisfied with your choice after some time with the game. You can create a new character, sure, but Immortal only offers five slots per account, which means you’re going to miss out on at least one. Fortunately, Diablo Immortal now allows you to change classes. Here’s how.

How do you change classes in Diablo Immortal?

First, you need to be at least level 35, which is more than halfway to the game’s max level of 60. This is important, as you ought to spend time with a class before you decide to abandon it. Once you’ve made that decision, head to Westmarch. Enter Selynne’s Basilica, just northeast of Rakkis Plaza. Hang a right, and you’ll come to the Shifting Flames (pictured above). Interact with it, and you’ll have the option to change classes, presuming you meet the level requirement.

Now for the important details. Changing classes costs no resources, but there is a restriction: you can switch classes as many times as you’d like, but only once a week. When you switch, you’ll have the opportunity to change your appearance and fill out your skill tree with equivalent experience. You’ll also receive comparable gear to what you were already carrying; previous class gear will stay in your inventory too. Fortunately, this means you can get right back to where you were if you decide to revert to your previous class next time. You’ll also have the option to immediately undo the class change if you have regrets.

What classes are in Diablo Immortal?

When you switch, the game’s six standard classes are available to you and might need to check out some build and leveling guides for each one. Barbarians are all about raw attack power, Crusaders are tanks, Demon Hunters can deal serious damage to single targets, Monks focus on buffs and support, Necromancers summon the dead, and Wizards are, of course, the game’s main magic-users. Click on any of those to help you decide when changing classes.