How to change text and audio language in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a game that can be enjoyed by MMORPG fans. If you are a fan of giant games like these, you are sure to find plenty to dive deeper into as you explore the world and interact with other players. That being said, language is a barrier that can be tough to overcome for some people, or maybe you want to practice your understanding of another language. Regardless of your reasoning, here is how you can change the text and audio language in Tower of Fantasy.

How to change text and voice language in Tower of Fantasy

Changing the language used in Tower of Fantasy is very simple, but it is a little limited. Start by logging in and entering the game. Before entering a server, you can open the Settings and go to the Language section. There is nothing complicated here, just the game text and audio voiceover language having its choices laid out for you when you click their drop-down menus. After you make your choice, restart the game for the language changes to take effect.

As of this writing, there are only two available voiceover options: English and Japanese. If you are looking to alter the game’s text, there are eight options at launch:

English

Japanese

German

French

Indonesian

Spanish

Portuguese

Thai

While there is potential for Tower of Fantasy to include more voice and text language work, it is not necessarily something we would expect them to do. It is not common for games to work in more language options after the full release. The development team will be much more focused on bringing new playable content to the game rather than expanding their language choices.

