Fortnite Most Wanted has quite a bit of new features stuffed into, as you would expect for any new event in the game. While you will be fighting off other players constantly, you can focus on exploring certain parts of the map to complete challenges and get progressing through your battle pass faster. A particular challenge is very easily done and can give you some very good early loot. Here is how to claim a named location containing a Cold Blooded Vault in Fortnite Most Wanted.

Where to find named locations containing a Cold Blooded Vault in Fortnite Most Wanted

There are three spots on the map where you can claim a named location containing a Cold Blooded Vault in Fortnite Most Wanted. Brutal Bastion, Faulty Splits, and Shattered Slabs are the three locations where you can get this done. You don’t have to do all three; just one will complete the challenge for you.

At the beginning of a battle royale match, mark one of these areas (there is a vault icon on the map right by them if you haven’t visited these areas yet. Drop in and keep an eye out for a flag pole with a circle around it. To capture this, all you need to do is stand in the circle until the flag is fully raised. Once you capture it, the flag will drop a bunch of loot for you to grab.

Of course, be wary of other players and AI enemies when you try capturing these points. We were able to jump on them right at the beginning of the match while everyone else was looking for loot, so if all you care about is getting the challenge done, you can do it early. Even with them looking for loot before you, you can be rewarded with some powerful weapons to protect yourself.