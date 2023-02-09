How to claim Twitch Drops for Honkai Star Rail

The registration period for the Final Closed Beta for Honkai Star Rail has ended, and all lucky fans have received their acceptance emails. Those who didn’t get into the beta can still experience the game through their favorite streamers and win prizes while doing so, as there is a special Twitch Drop event being held ahead of the launch of the beta.

How to claim Twitch Drops & gain access to the Honkai Star Rail beta

To participate in the Honkai Star Rail Twitch Drop event, simply visit the event page on the Honkai Star Rail website, and link both HoYoverse and Twitch accounts. Once both accounts are successfully linked, the player must tune in to any sponsored Honkai Star Rail streams for a set amount of time, giving them access to the main Twitch Drop — an exclusive avatar frame. These digital Twitch Drops rewards can take up to 24 hours to be added to an account, so don’t fret if they haven’t arrived yet.

For the remaining Twitch Drops, the player will be entered into a random draw, and if their account number is selected, it will be listed on the official Honkai Star Rail Twitter page. If the reward is a physical item, they will be contacted via direct message through HoYoLAB and asked to give their delivery address, while digital items will be added to their account.

The initial Twitch Drops involved access to the Honkai Star Rail Final Closed Beta on PC, but that was only available to the first 20,000 applicants, and that number has already been filled out. The official Honkai Star Rail website has confirmed that winners can take 48 hours to be granted beta access, so they might not be able to enter from day one.