How to collect 100 Bars in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The first quest in the Bargain Bin Week event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges you to collect 100 Bars in a single match. Bars (short for “gold bars”) are the in-match currency in Fortnite, which are mainly used to buy weapons and other items from NPCs. Bars are not to be confused with V-Bucks, a much harder to obtain currency, which is used to make purchases in the Fortnite Item Shop, and to pay for other features such as Battle Pass and Save The World mode.

How to get Bars fast in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bars are common loot in Fortnite, and drop all over the place. You pretty much always get them in chests, and among the loot of eliminated players. But you usually only get a few at a time. It’s possible to grind your way to 100 Bars in one match by looting a few Bars here and there as you go, but it’ll take a while, and you’ll need to survive until just a few players are left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A better way to get Bars is to smash open cash registers, which can be found in most stores and restaurants. They usually yield around 25 Bars, so you only need to find a handful to reach your target. The highest concentrations of cash registers are in Condo Canyon and Sleepy Sound.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Better than cash registers, although more difficult, is to accept a Bounty at a Bounty Board. If you manage to eliminate your target, you’ll get 75 Bars in one go, so it’ll be easy to make up the difference to 100. There’s a Bounty Board in every major location. Look out for the crosshairs icon on your mini-map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to get Bars is to loot safes, which can sometimes be found in the back rooms and basements of businesses, but are equally common in the bedrooms of private residences and in offices. The downside of safes is that they take a while to open, while the upside is that they usually contain more than 100 Bars. The highest concentrations of safes are in Tilted Towers and the Rave Cave.