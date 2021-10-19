How to collect a record and place it in a Turntable in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The newest addition to Fortnite’s collection of Season 8 NPCs is non-other than Ariana Grande, and she has a mission for us. Ariana has a new punchcard filled with quests, and one of them is to collect a record and place it in a turntable somewhere on the map. Lucky for you, we have completed this challenge and will show you how to do it below.

First, make your way to Retail Row and head for the southeast corner of town. Here, near one of the shops and a small brick building, you will find a DJ setup. There will be a box of records beside the table, and you can interact with it to grab one. Then, interact with the turntable on the table and put on the record. That is it, the challenge will be complete.

Be careful, however, as Slone and her guards are in the area, and they will open fire if they see you.

You can find all the Ariana Grande Monster Hunter challenges below: