How to launch the signal flares in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The newest addition to Fortnite’s collection of Season 8 NPCs is non-other than Ariana Grande, and she has a mission for us. Ariana has a new punchcard filled with quests, and one of them is to launch some signal flairs. This is the final challenge on her punchcard.

The flares are well spread out on the map, but you don’t need to get them all in one game, thankfully. The signal flares can be found marked on the map below. Players need to launch three of them in total and can do this just by interacting with them.

South of Believer Beach at the mothership crash site

In the hills to the northwest of Lazy Lake

At Craggy Cliffs

At Dirty Docks, in the mothership crash site

In the hills below Catty Corner

The signal flares look like large rockets and are quite easy to spot when you are close to them. After firing them they will explode in the air above your head.

You can find all the Ariana Grande Monster Hunter challenges below: