Where to find the Ghostbusters Containment Specialist in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares is truly underway in Fortnite, and new NPCs have appeared on the map with new challenges for us to complete. One of them is a Containment Specialist from the Ghostbusters. He can be found all the way down the south of the island.

Players who make their way to camp code and go to the barn beside the house on the hill will find the Containment Specialist there. This makes sense, as the Ghostbusters special hearse has been there for about two years now.

Interacting with the Containment Specialist will give players access to their quests, so do that to start on the path to victory in Fortnitemares.