How to collect all 20 bottle caps in A Space for the Unbound

The adorable indie adventure game, A Space for the Unbound, is an emotional journey of magical realism and personal turmoil. However, the game also has a handful of fun little collecting achievements. These achievements can be quite satisfying because many of them are easily collected while you play. On the flip side, though, all it takes is missing one sneaky bottlecap and you have to play the whole game over to get the achievement. If you want to play A Space for the Unbound in full, here’s the full list of every bottlecap and its location.

Koala Kola World Cup

This bottlecap is the simplest in the entire game. Right when you wake up, you can find it in the classroom by the teacher’s desk.

Classic Koala Kola

Once you’ve dodged the nosy teachers, you can find the hiking club hanging out at the back of the school’s walls. The bottlecap will be right by the garbage pile.

Old Man’s Grape Concoction

After you scale the school wall, you’ll end up in a graffitied aqueduct. Right on the corner atop the cardboard, you’ll find your next bottlecap.

Koala Kola

Another bottlecap can be found in front of the newsstand next to the cigar shop.

Pigsy Cola

When you enter Uncle Budi’s General Store, head to the back of the shop. There, by the metal fencing, you’ll find a bottlecap.

Artsy Cola

On your way to save Raya’s beloved street cat, you’ll find a bottlecap to the right of the fence. So before you enter the swamp, make sure to grab it.

Rhino Soda

In the swamp, you’ll find a new bottlecap underneath the dead cherry tree. Just make sure you get the dog to move out of the way and the cat out of the tree first.

Sotta Tea

There’s a bottlecap found to the right of the human advertiser who stands outside the movie theater.

Manta Soda Strawberry

Inside the movie theater, you can find your next bottlecap to the right of the ticket seller and before the popcorn vendor.

Manta Soda Orange

When you enter the arcade, you can find a bottlecap in front of the staff door.

Manta Soda Pineapple

In the arcade, walk past the games and towards the back of the building. In between the cardboard boxes and the boy’s bathroom, there’s a bottlecap.

Starfish Beer

Eventually, you’ll find an internet cafe. Inside that internet cafe, the next bottlecap will be n between the vending machines and the pastry chef on the computer.

Pink Sand Beer

Inside the internet cafe, you’ll find another bottlecap at the back of the cafe. You may not be able to climb them but check in front of the stairs.

Maqau Water

In the bakso noodle tent by the school, you’ll find your next bottlecap past the third table on the far left. This is where Ms. Niken and Pram sat. Don’t worry if this takes time to find– the bakso noodle tent does not appear until chapter 3.

Wilderness Ketchup

While on your journeys with Lulu in Chapter 3, more locations will open up. for example, past the net cafe, there’s a new residential street. There, you’ll find a bottlecap in front of the red fencing.

Keylime Kecap Manis

On the same residential street, you’ll find a bottlecap in front of the yellow house.

Kopi Bir

Beyond the residential street is the riverside. Pass by the somber singer, and instead look for the bottlecap a little past his equipment.

Teh Buah

The final three bottlecaps can only be found in chapter 4 of the game. The first can be found on the right side of Marin’s base camp.

Coconut Pandan Syrup

– A sneaky bottlecap hides by the entrance between the residential street and the Pia Cafe street, to the furthest left of the cafe. Be careful to click on the bottlecap instead of the “next location” prompt.

Java Ginger Soda

The final bottlecap can be found by the broken payphone in front of the field. This is the same zone as the internet cafe and the tire repair man. Get it before you begin Sensei’s dojo puzzle because you might forget it otherwise.