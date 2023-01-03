You will unlock several exotic quests during the Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2, which feature catalysts for the Revision Zero. These catalysts will unlock unique features for the Revision Zero pulse rifle, allowing you to augment it in the future, fine-tuning it to fit your playstyle in the game. There are several catalysts missions, the first being Should You Choose to Accept It, Part 1. As you work through the More Than a Weapon weekly quests, this becomes available. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part 1 quest in Destiny 2.

All Should You Choose to Accept It, Part 1 quest steps in Destiny 2

Once you reach the end of the Week 4 objectives in More Than a Weapon, you will receive Should You Choose to Accept It, Part 1.

Step 1

The first step is to begin Operation: Archimedes. You can find this mission at the H.E.L.M., where you can choose to launch this mission at your leisure. You can start yourself or take a small fire team of Guardians with you. At the end of the mission, you will receive the cryptographic index for the Frenzy Refit catalyst.

Step 2

Upon finishing Operation: Archimedes, make your way to Europa. You can travel to any respawn locations, and the next step will appear.

Step 3

While on Europa, you must decrypt the passcode cipher you received. The only way to do this is by working through patrols and defeating combatants. You can proceed to the next step once the cipher reaches 100%.

Step 4

With the patrols and enemies eliminated, the next step is to visit the Perdition Lost Sector, which you can find in Cadmus Ridge.

When you arrive, there will be a Dead Drop you can find at the end of the Lost Sector. Complete it, and it will be to the left of the chest.

Steps 5 and 6

For the next two steps, you will need to repeat the Operation: Seraph’s Shield mission and work on it while playing on Legend difficulty. The final step is completing the mission. We recommend doing this by yourself to make the process much easier. When you reach the third scanner puzzle, a dead Exo body will be on the floor. Interact with this body, and you will receive a code.

Upon getting the code for the Exo, complete the mission as you normally would, and then you’ll receive the catalyst at the end.