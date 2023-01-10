This is the third Should You Choose to Accept It exotic quest in Destiny 2, with each quest unlocking a unique aspect of the Revision Zero rifle. You’ll want to work through each of these exotic quests to unlock all four catalysts for your Revision Zero. Although the previous exotic quests are not required to start this one, you need to work through the weekly More than a Weapon story one. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Should You Choose to Accept It, Part III in Destiny 2.

All Should You Choose to Accept It, Part III quest steps in Destiny 2

The Should You Choose to Accept It, Part III quest will be available after completing step 47 in the More than a Weapon seasonal quest.

Step 1

You first need to return to the Archimedes Annex and download a new Cryptographic index. You can find it in the Seraph Facility at Twilight Gap, which is available by completing the Warmind Launch Facility activity. Make sure you have this activity set to Operation: Archimedes before you start it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 2

Upon completing this mission, your next task is to fast travel anywhere at the E.D.Z., and you’ll receive the next steps for this quest.

Step 3

When you arrive at the E.D.Z., you will need to unlock the passcode for the Cipher you just received from Operation Archimedes by completing Patrols and defeating enemies in this area. You can work on any patrol on the map until the Cipher reaches 100%.

Step 4

Now, you need to locate the Dead Drop to upload the Cipher. It will be in the Terminus East Lost Sector, which you can find in the E.D.Z.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the end, the Dead Drop inside the Terminus East lost sector will appear to the right of the chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Step 5

The next step is to proceed to the Seraph Shield exotic quest, which you can find on the H.E.L.M. You will need to start this quest on the Legend difficulty and move through it to find the weapon schematic. You can find it on a dead Exo Frame in the Haroktha boss on the right side. It will be inside a closed-off doorway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding the weapon schematic, the last thing you need to do is make it to the end of the mission, and you will receive the new catalyst for your Revision Zero pulse rifle. This will give you the Outlaw Refit catalyst.