The fourth quest for Revision Zero in Destiny 2 is called Should You Choose to Accept It, Part IV. You will need to work your way through to the final quest steps in the More than a Weapon seasonal quest to gain access to it, giving you the opportunity to receive the final catalyst for this pulse rifle. It is not required to complete the Season of the Seraph, but this is a must-have for anyone who wants all four catalysts for Revision Zero. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Should You Choose to Accept It, Part IV in Destiny 2.

All Should You Choose to Accept It, Part IV quest steps in Destiny 2

Again, you must have completed the More than a Weapon Seasonal Quest to unlock this exotic quest. There are seven steps to this exotic quest.

Step 1

The first step requires you to complete the Diocles Annex mission and download the cryptographic index. You can find this mission at the H.E.L.M. Click on the Warmind Launch Facility activity and choose to start Operation: Diocles.

Step 2

With the Diocles Annex mission completed, it’s time to make your way to the Cosmodrome. Your quest tasks will update when you arrive in this region.

Step 3

Your goal while in the Cosmodrome is to defeat combatants and complete patrols until you reach 100% with the index. This may take some time, but you can double up on the patrols by specifically going for ones where you need to collect resources from the enemies, or the ones focusing on taking out enemies in the region.

Step 4

After you’ve properly updated the index, the next step is to make it to the dead drop, which will be in a Cosmodrome Lost Sector. The Lost Sector you need to find is called Exodus Garden 2A.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The dead drop is behind the chest you receive by reaching the end of the Lost Sector. Look to it to the left of the chest, inside a dead end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Steps 5 and 6

Now, you must start the Operation: Seraph Shield mission, and you need to do it on Legend difficulty. If you do not start it on Legend, you won’t be able to find the schematic, which appears roughly halfway through the mission. You can find it on a dead Exo shortly after you surrender your weapons, and get captured. It will be inside one of the jail cells on the ship, on the right side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the previous Should You Choose to Accept It exotic missions, the way to advance this quest is to complete the Legend mission for Operation: Seraph Shield.

Step 7

The final thing you need to do for this quest is to visit a weapon expert. The best weapon expert you know is Banshee-44, whom you can find at the Tower, to the right of the respawn location when you first enter the region.