How to complete Stars to Guide Us and unlock Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley introduces a number of new quests, items, and characters to the game, including the beloved Lion King characters Simba and Nala. You’ll first unlock Nala and her home at Pride Rock, but you’ll have to return to the Lion King Realm and complete an additional questline in order to get Simba to join her. Here’s everything you’ll need to do to complete the Stars to Guide Us questline and welcome Simba to the Valley.

Stars to Guide Us Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley Walkthrough

Once you’ve finished Nala’s questline, Eyes in the Dark, and have welcomed her into the Dreamlight Valley, a new questline will automatically unlock titled Stars to Guide Us. Completing this new questline will invite Simba to join you in the Valley, as well. The first quest sends you back into the Lion King Realm to speak with Simba. You can fast travel back to the realm where you’ll find Simba waiting for you in the lush jungle area.

Step 1: Speak with Simba in the Lion King Realm

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve reached the jungle inside the Lion King Realm, you’ll find Simba at the end of the path past the log you previously lowered for Nala’s questline. He tells you a bit about his father and what he spoke of the kings of the past watching down on him from the stars above. He’d love to get guidance from the stars, but unfortunately the skies have always been cloudy in the realm.

Step 2: Return to the Valley and speak with Merlin

Head back to the Dreamlight Valley and locate and speak with Merlin for advice and ideas on how to clear the skies in the Lion King Realm. He suggests crafting an item from Simba’s past will help Simba remember and clear the fog that hides the stars.

Step 3: Craft Rafiki’s Walking Stick and return to Simba

Previously, Simba had mentioned getting a bonk of guidance from the walking stick of a wise baboon in his past. You decide that crafting this stick will help him out, so simply head to any crafting station and you’ll see a new recipe available. To craft Rafiki’s Walking Stick, you’ll need the following materials:

5x Softwood

5x Fiber

2x Purified Night Shard

Step 4: Return to Simba in the Lion King Realm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve crafted Rafiki’s Walking Stick, head back to Simba in the Lion King Realm and interact with the stone in front of him to place Rafiki’s Walking Stick. Doing so will clear the sky and unlock the next part of the questline.

Step 5: Head back to the Dried-out Oasis to collect seeds

With the skies cleared, Simba decides that it’s time to return the Dried-out Oasis to its previously beautiful, lush form. He’ll task you to collect three different types of seeds, Jungle Fern Seed, Waterfall Plant Seed, and Cleaning Tree Seed, which are obtained from digging up plants in the lush jungle area within the realm. The plants you’ll need to dig up are sparkling though some are a bit hidden and can be difficult to see. When you’ve collected all of the seeds, return to Simba.

Step 6: Plant the seeds throughout the Dried-out Oasis

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve collected all the seeds, return to Simba and he will instruct you to plant them throughout the Dried-out Oasis. You’ll plant these just as you would any seeds, with the help of your trusty Shovel, and can plant them anywhere you’d like. Return to Simba and you’ll be tasked with the final stage of this quest.

Step 7: Clear the hardened rock to free the water source

Screenshot by Gamepur

Instead of watering the seeds with your Watering Can, Simba wants to clear the path for a river that once flowed into the now Dried-out Oasis. Head over to the edge of the Oasis where you’ll see a large bone ribcage and break the rock below it with your Shovel. This will clear the blockage and the river will once again flow into the Dried-out Oasis, bringing life back into the area. Talk to Simba again and he’ll join you in the Dreamlight Valley!