You’ve established a Space Ranger base in Dreamlight Valley and Buzz wants to take it a step further. Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests for you to complete and if you are friends with Buzz Lightyear, there is always something to accomplish. Buzz’s reputation is on the line and you are the only one who is capable of restoring his good name. This guide will show you how to complete the A Space Ranger Reputation quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Space Ranger Reputation quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After helping Buzz out with his previous quest called A Space Ranger Recruit, he senses that Ursula is up to no good. Speak to Buzz and he will want to confront Ursula about her wrongdoing. Watch Buzz as he fails to intimidate Ursula and speak with him afterward. To restore the good name of the Space Rangers, you will need to make some flyers. To do so, you will need to grab some Playing Cards from Bonnie’s Room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back to the Toy Story realm and search for the Playing Cards. They can be found in the following locations:

Inside the book laying against the wicker chest at the foot of the bed

Inside the blue book in the corner behind the race track

Inside the red book with the Easter Egg on it next to the corral

After getting the Playing Cards, return to Buzz in Dreamlight Valley. Buzz will request that you gather some paper. You can find the paper needed for the Leaflets in Mickey’s, Merlin’s, and Donald’s homes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have collected all the paper, go to a crafting table and make the Buzz Lightyear Leaflets. Talk to Buzz and he will ask you to bring the Leaflets to some residents of the town. Bring the Leaflets to Maui, Ursula, and Donald. Return to Buzz once you have handed out all the Leaflets. This will complete the quest.