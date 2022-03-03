How to complete the Chug Splash challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3

There’s nothing quite like rolling up to a gas station, cracking open your beverage of choice, and proceeding to triumphantly chug said drink in the parking lot. And now the dream of parking lot chugging has come to Fortnite.

One of the weekly challenges for Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 13 of Fortnite is to throw around some Chug Splashes at a gas station. While gas stations were purely cosmetic in the launch version of Fortnite, over time they have become key to the game’s transit and vehicles. Outside of being a great place to blow things up, the gas stations are the places on the map to refuel and switch out tires on any vehicle you may come across.

The Chug Splash is a rare healing item that can be thrown to provide 20 health to anyone in its splash radius and juice up downed players so they move faster. The standard Chug Splash drop comes in a set of two but you can hold up to six Chug Splashes. Players will typically run across Chug Splashes among floor loot, as well as chests and supply drops.

Once the player has a few Chug Splashes they should proceed to a gas station to complete the challenge. While gas stations are plentiful, they may be difficult to find since they aren’t marked on the map. When in doubt as to where a gas station is simply follow a paved road to any of the major locations on the map. They all have a gas station near them.

Once players have their Chug Splashes and are at a gas station completing the challenge is easy enough. Simply go ahead, throw a Chug Splash, and collect an easy 25,000 XP before moving on to the other Week 13 challenges.