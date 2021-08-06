How to complete the Froget Escaping Challenge in Hitman 3 Dartmoor Garden Show

Dartmoor Garden Show brings a lot of new content to Hitman 3, both in terms of the core mission across Levels 1 and 2, the finale in Level 3, and the glut of new challenges to complete. One of those challenges, found in the Feats menu, is Froget Escaping, a challenge you won’t know exists until you start to complete it. In this guide, we’ll explain what this challenge is and how to complete it.

How to complete the Froget Escaping challenge

To complete this challenge, you need to find and pick up all four escaped poisonous frogs from around the revamped version of Dartmoor. Unfortunately, the frogs are barely visible as you run around scouring the map for them. Even when you find them, they’ll hop away from you. They won’t move if you crouch and slowly walk up to some of them, but this isn’t consistent. Thankfully, should one jump away from you, it’s possible to reset its position by walking away a short distance, turning around, and coming back to try to collect it again. All four frog locations are as follows.

First frog

Screenshot by Gamepur

This first frog is near the greenhouse. You’ll notice an NPC crouched down looking at something on the floor and may even hear them mutter, “I like frogs.” Of course, the frog will jump away under the nearby bush if you spook it. But, as we’ve mentioned, you can easily reset its position to try to catch it again. Below is a map reference for this frog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second frog

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second frog is in the garden in the top-left of the map out of the square of four. This is the garden with a lot of wicker shapes flowing through it. The frog is in the top-left corner of this garden and will hop away into the undergrowth if you’re too slow. We found that approaching it from the path below was the best way to get it. Below is a map reference for this frog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third frog

Screenshot by Gamepur

This third frog is out near the graveyard. On the map, it’s waiting to be caught on the uppermost path between the graveyard and the main landmass of Dartmoor. You’ll have to use instinct to see it because it blends in well with its surroundings. This frog is best approached from the Dartmoor side of the path. If you come at it from the graveyard, it’ll hop. Below is a map reference for this frog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fourth frog

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth frog is near the boat, not that you’d know it. This frog is extremely well camouflaged when you look around the ground without instinct. Use Agent 47’s instinct to pinpoint its location, sneak up on it, and walk away with all four frogs to your name. Below is a map reference for this frog.