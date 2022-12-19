There are plenty of quests for you to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After all, each of the residents has an entire quest line for you to do. Stitch needs help making sure that his goodness level is in check since he seems to be acting rather rambunctiously. After finding a few vandalized signs, you need to make sure everything is okay. This guide will show you how to complete the Goodness Level Check quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Goodness Level Check quest guide in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After spending multiple days unlocking Stitch, you can finally start his quest line. Raise his friendship level to level two and you will start finding vandalized signs around the Peaceful Meadow. The signs have Donald’s face on them. Pick one of these signs up and bring it to Donald. He will be furious and tell you that it is Stitch’s doing. Talk to Stitch and he will question if his goodness level has dropped.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With your help, Stitch wants to show Donald he cares by repairing the signs that he vandalized. You will need the following items:

3 Vandalized Signs

15 Hardwood

15 Softwood

The Vandalized Signs appear next to the entrances to the Peaceful Meadow. Grab the two that you haven’t collected already. Hardwood can be found in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Finally, Softwood can be found in all of the biomes but is mainly found in the Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all of the materials required, return to Stitch and give him a few of them. Next, head on over to a crafting table to make two of the signs. Once this is done, show Stitch your signs and he will make one of his own. Place all of the signs in the Peaceful Meadow. Now all Stitch needs to do is apologize. Talk to Stitch and then watch as he apologizes to Donald. Talk to Stitch once more when the apology is done to complete the quest.