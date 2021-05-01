How to complete the Kentucky Derby Challenge in BitLife

It’s time to place your bets with this week’s new BitLife challenge. This one is called the Kentucky Derby Challenge, and you’ll be purchasing horses, owning them, and attempting to win bets on them. There’s a lot of luck in play here, so expect to try this challenge repeatedly. Here are all of the tasks for the Kentucky Derby Challenge.

Own an Equestrian property

Own 5+ horses

Own a horse named Secretariat

Win bets on 5+ horses

The first thing you need to do is purchase an Equestrian property. These locations are not cheap, so we highly recommend your character has a good job to support this lifestyle. You can try to make them a doctor or a lawyer or a political official to have some of the best incomes in BitLife. You can always use a next-generation character and inherit all of the money you need. When you’re ready, you can purchase an Equestrian property from the assets menu on the main screen. It must have ‘Equestrian Property’ in the title.

The next task to purchase 5+ horses. You can do this from the exotic pet dealer, but it only shows up when you have an Equestrian Property. Unfortunately, you can only purchase one exotic pet at a time, so you’ll have to do it over the course of several years, but it’s not the worst thing in the world. For the next task, you want to make sure one of those horses is named Secretariat. Whenever you purchase an animal, you have the option to choose what name it is. You can make any of your favorite horses this name or have them all with the same name.

The last task is to win five bets on horse races. You can do this by going to the gambling portion of the game, underneath the activities in the Horse Races tab. You’ll have a choice between five different horses for each race, so you have a one in five chance to win a bet. It’s all random, so you need to try to place bets repeatedly.

Once you’ve completed all of these tasks, you’re good to go. The Kentucky Derby Challenge rewards any player who completes the challenge an appearance item at the end.