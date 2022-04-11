How to complete the Scurrier Courier side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

If you’re looking to unlock all four of the playable characters in the Niima Outpost, the first one you’re likely to come across is Bobbajo, a local critter collector, who, according to his description in game, spends his time “sharing tall tales and entertaining children.”

To unlock Bobbajo, you will first need to complete the Scurrier Courier side quest. As with most side quests in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this one is best to take on after you’ve unlocked Free Play for the Niima Outpost. You’ll also need to have access to the Jundland Wastes, as well as an unlocked Bounty Hunter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin the Scurrier Courier quest, you’ll need to talk to Bobbajo on Jakku at the Niima Outpost. Bobbajo’s exact location is marked on the map below. Additionally, you have to use a Bounty Hunter for this, otherwise Bobbajo won’t trust you with his mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon speaking with Bobbajo, he’ll ask you to capture a Scurrier and bring it to him. The Scurrier you need to find is on Tatooine, in the Jundland Wastes. Once you travel here, the Scurrier should be near where you land. Capturing the Scurrier is simple, but it does take a while, since the little guy is small, fast, and still manages to have three health bars. Once you finally wear it down, send it to the Niima Outpost and return to Bobbajo, who will be unlocked once you report back to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

