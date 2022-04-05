How to complete the secret Klombo challenge and find all mound locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Since the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the adorable Klombo dinosaurs have seemingly been absent from the game’s map. Although fans were initially concerned this meant the IO Forces eliminated the creatures, one secret challenge points to them simply hiding for the time being. That said, this unlisted quest will task you with finding all three of their hibernation mounds in the snowy sections of the map. Here’s every mound location and what you’ll earn in return.

These hibernation mounds take the form of small snow banks that have light emitting from their lone holes. You can discover all three north of Logjam Lumberyard, just before reaching the northern coast. The first you’ll likely run into is by the side of the road directly north of Logjam, while another is straight ahead of it on the hill that leads to the Seven Outpost. The third, and last, is located west of the Washout Wharf landmark by the water (as shown below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon completion, players will be rewarded an easy 10,000 XP. However, the quest doesn’t provide any additional information as to if the Klombo will come out of hibernation anytime soon. Our best guess is that these creatures may return once more after the battle between the Seven and IO Forces is over.

Related: All Battle Pass bonus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2