The weekend has arrived, and a new BitLife Challenge is now available to all players. You can start this challenge by jumping into the game to get started. This one will have you downloading the developer’s other game, Catlife, playing it, and completing some tasks in BitLife. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Smitten Kitten Challenge in BitLife

All Smitten Kitten Challenges in BitLife

You will need to do four tasks if you want to add the Smitten Kitten Challenge to your roster of completed challenges. Here’s what you need to do.

Download Catlife

Have a perfect relationship with five cats

Walk your cats five times

Give your cats treats five times

The first task, Catlife, is relatively easy. Next, you need to visit the application store of your choice and download the Catlife application. It should not take too long. After you’ve done that, and it’s on your device, return to BitLife to work through the following steps.

Now, you will need to purchase five unique cats. You do this by scrolling down to the Activities tab and finding the Pets tab. You can buy as many cats as you want, but you may need to spread out your purchases between the years. Next, when you have cats, you need to increase your relationship with them. The best way to do this is to walk your cat and give them treats. Although there is an option to bathe them, this is better for dogs than cats.

Because you also increase the cat’s relationship with you, you will naturally complete the other steps associated with this challenge by giving them treats and walking them. In addition, you will receive a random appearance item for your BitLife account when you’ve done them all.