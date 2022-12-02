How to craft TM 031 Metal Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While journeying through the Paldea region, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainers will discover Metal Claw to be a vicious attack to use. As a Steel-type move, it can be super effective against a range of different Pokémon and is highly accurate no matter its target. Best of all, Steel Claw is one of the very first TMs you can craft at Pokémon Centers. Here’s how to get Metal Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 031 Metal Claw

Unlike most TMs, Metal Claw will be instantly available to all players once they have run into their first TM Machine at a Pokémon Center, though it may still require some searching. That is because each copy of Metal Claw tasks you with sacrificing three of the Teddiursa Claw. The material can be picked up when defeating Teddiursa or Ursaring, and it can also help you craft Charm and Fake Tears. Once you have gathered three, head to a TM Machine to use it and 400 League Points to have yourself Metal Claw.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will find your first TM Machine as soon as you initially enter Los Platos in the opening hours of the games’, so Metal Claw can come in handy when taking on your first Gym Leader or Team Star boss. The TM bears an impressive 50 Power that is unlikely to ever fail with its 95 Accuracy stat. However, it is most promising against Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type Pokémon, as it will deal twice as much damage to them. After a copy of Metal Claw is created, you can reach into your bag to lend to one of several Pokémon, such as Meowth, Sneasel, and Pawmi — the latter which can also be caught near Los Platos.