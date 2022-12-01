How to craft TM 020 Trailblaze in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you are looking for a way to beat powerful Water-type trainers like Gym Leader Kofu, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet offers a wide variety of promising Grass-type TMs members of your party can learn in an instant. TM 020, or Trailblaze, is one of the first you can craft in the game, though it will take some work to earn its recipe and ingredients. This guide will highlight how to obtain Trailblaze and what its benefits are in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 020 Trailblaze in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In order to craft Trailblaze, players must complete the Artazon Gym Test and then beat Grass Gym Leader Brassius. Upon defeat, the trainer will allow you to craft Trailblaze at anytime from a Pokémon Center’s TM Machine, but you may need to hunt for its ingredients before doing so. TM 020 first requires three of the Petilil Leaf, which can be gathered by defeating Petilil or Lilligant in the wild. You must then have three of the Hoppip Leaf, a material that is picked up from Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff. Once these resources are discovered, you can use these and 800 League Points at a TM Machine to obtain one copy of Trailblaze.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike most moves, Trailblaze can influence a battle in numerous ways. The move holds 50 Power and 20PP, but it also has an outstanding 100 Accuracy. Once it is used successfully, its user will even increase its Speed stat by one stage, giving you a higher chance of attacking first on your next turn. Although Trailblaze is a grass-type TM, the move can be learned by an assortment of other types, as Pokémon like Pikachu, Litleo, and even Eevee can add it to their moveset.