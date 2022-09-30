How to create a Smelter in Valheim

In Valheim, players have a lot of freedom when it comes to crafting and building different resources in general. While most work is done on a Workbench, players will also need to utilize a Smelter occasionally. For anyone unaware, it converts raw materials into Metal using Coal and is vital for progression in the game. However, Smelter is not available by default, and you have to craft it to be able to use it.

How to make Smelter in Valheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortunately, crafting a Smelter in Valheim is a pretty menial task. However, you do need Surtling Core before you can start crafting a Smelter. To make the equipment, you need to put Surtling Core x5 and Stone x20 on a Workbench. A Surtling Core can be acquired in Burial Chambers or by taking down Surtlings (creature). On the other hand, Stones are very common and can easily be found in the open on various parts of the map.

Once crafted, a Smelter can be placed directly on terrains or Stone structures. Ensure there is adequate empty space above a Smelter as it allows the equipment to release smoke easily during the production of any Metal. As of now, the materials that can be smelted in the game are Copper Ore, Tin Ore, Silver Ore, and Scrap Iron. After putting a raw resource in the Smelter, it will yield the corresponding Ingot in front of it. It takes 31s to produce a piece of Metal and utilizes 1 Coal every 15 seconds as fuel. Overall, it can hold upto 20 coal and 10 ores.

Like other equipment that utilizes materials, Smetler’s production of Metal speeds up if the player is sleeping. You can also break a Smelter using a Hammer, which will result in the equipment dropping all the materials it used for crafting on the ground.