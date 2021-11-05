How to customize your character in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5, much like in FH4, offers players the chance to customize the avatar that will be associated with your game profile. At the start of the game, you will be prompted to choose from a variety of different options, including the face, hair, and clothing of your particular avatar. You can change your avatar outside of the intro as well, and here’s how you can do just that.

To customize your character, travel to the house that you are currently situated in, and enter it. Once you have done that, scroll to the My Festival tab at the Home menu. Select ‘Customize Character,’ and you will be able to enter the Forza Horizon 5 character customization suite.

Here, you can add a number of different items to your virtual avatar. The options include:

Character Face Model

Hair

Hair Color

Prosthetics

Identity

Voice

Tops

Jackets

Dresses

Legs

Ankle/Socks

Feet (i.e. Shoes)

Hats

Eye (i.e. Glasses)

Face Masks

Wrist (i.e. Bracelets, watches, etc.)

Hands (i.e. Gloves)

Outfit

Emotes

Alternatively, you can also customize your character at the Horizon Festival Mexico site. The directions and options are the same as the ones mentioned above. Keep in mind that in many cases, you may need to buy some of the options available with CR.

