How to dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Winterfest 2021

Similar to past holiday-themed events, Fortnite Chapter 3’s Winterfest 2021 delivers a collection of quests for players to complete in order to nab a handful of XP and two unique cosmetics. Although most are straightforward, the challenge of dancing in both Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop for three seconds may require some searching, as neither of these limited-time landmarks are not marked on the map. Luckily, the quest can still be done in just one match, as these buildings are not too far apart from one another.

Of course, before beginning the challenge, you will need to make sure that you have a dance move added to your emote wheel. Even if you have not obtained one through the Item Shop, one plainly labeled “Dance Moves” is free and should already be applied to your wheel. To use it, simply open up the emote wheel in-game and hover over the move.

Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop locations

In Chapter 3 Season 1, you can discover both Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop near Logjam Lumberyard. The cabin will be the first building you will spot directly south of Logjam Lumberyard’s small lake, as the Workshop will actually be inside of the gas station to the west of Lumberyard (as shown below). Once inside of these buildings, simply use one of your dance moves in its entirety to complete a part of the quest.

After you’ve done this in both locations, the challenge will reward you with 18,000 XP. You may also earn the Snowmando Board Glider if this is your seventh Winterfest challenge completed, or the Ffrosty Back Bling if you have now finished 10 of these.

