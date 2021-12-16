All Winterfest 2021 Challenges and Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3

Winterfest has returned to Fortnite, and Winterfest 2021 sees plenty of challenges and quests being introduced to the game. Each challenge is worth 18,000 XP toward Battle Stars for your Battle Pass, so this should help you grab a few new items from your rewards, as well as the specific Winterfest 2021 rewards.

You can find all the challenges below, and we will have links to useful guides to help you complete the awkward ones as soon as we can get them completed.

Complete 7 Winterfest Quests (Snowmando Board)

Complete 10 Winderfest Quests (Ffrosty)

Warm yourself at the Yule log in the Cozy Lodge

Deal damage to opponents with the Snowball Launcher

Collect Toy Biplanes at Condo Canyon, Greasy Grove, or Sleepy Sound

Travel while having icy feet

Fly with a chicken

Dance for three seconds at Crackshot’s Cabin and Sgt. Winter’s Workshop

Ram a snowman with a vehicle

Use a Holiday Presents! item

Search a treasure chest under a holiday tree

Eat five food in a single match

Hide for ten seconds as a Sneaky Snowman within 25 meters of an opponent

Light campfire while having icy feet

Travel 1000 meters on a Crackshot Quadcrasher

Destroy holiday decorations

Give an opponent icy feet with a Chiller Grenade

Challenges will only be available for a short time, so make sure you finish them up before the event ends after the Christmas period.