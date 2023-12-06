A new boss has entered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, named Gorm’gant. It’s unlike the previous bosses introduced to Zombies, and a lot is going on, potentially too much for smaller teams who want to enter the Dark Aether.

You’ll want to make sure you’re well-prepared to fight against Gorm’gant, and what to expect when you launch into the fight. I couldn’t defeat Gorm’gant in my first round, but I knew what to expect and how to best approach this incredibly difficult boss the second time. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Gorm’gant in MW3 Zombies.

How to Find Gorm’gant in MW3 Zombies

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Gorm’gant by entering the Dark Aether Rift and working through this new area. You’ll be tasked with activating the four seals in this area, and then when you leave, Gorm’gant appears to block your exit.

Related: How to Unlock the JAK Purifier in MW3

You and your team will have 30 minutes to complete everything in this area. However, multiple waves of tier-two zombies will chase after you the entire time. Because they’re hounding you every second, focusing on activating the pillars and making it to the exit is better than exploring the entire map, especially if it’s your first time.

How to Beat Gorm’gant in MW3 Zombies

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gorm’gant is a massive worm that appears before you can make your way out of the Dark Aether region in MW3 Zombies. All you have to do is whittle down Gorm’gant’s health, and you’ll have defeated it. However, before you embark on this quest with your friends, I have a few tips you’ll want to heed before entering this zone.

Related: Best Way To Farm Schematics Fast in MW3 Zombies

The first is to ensure both weapons are at least a level two Pack-A-Punch level. All the zombies in this area are tier-two and much tougher than the standard zombies you’ll find. If you can get a level three Pack-A-Punch, that would be fantastic. I’ve used a level three Pack-A-Punch in this area, and it feels much better than a level two. Plus, this extra firepower is great for defeating Gorm’gant with your team.

The second recommendation is to have multiple self-revives in your inventory. When you’re battling against Gorm’gant, more zombies will be spawning throughout the arena, forcing you to run away, and they’ll be trying to attack you simultaneously. You or a teammate are likely to go down when this happens, and having multiple self-revives is a great way to ensure your MW3 Zombies squad doesn’t bite it right at the finish line.

Next, hit the sides of Gorm’gant, the glowing parts where you can see its scales. These are weak spots of Gorm’gant, and it’s a great way to defeat it in MW3. Treat it like a Critical Hit that you can optimize to deal more damage, but consistently firing at Gorm’gant is a good idea.

When Gorm’gant goes underground, try to scatter as much as possible. He’s trying to go underneath one of your teammates to eat you. While Gorm’gant is eating one of your teammates, you should shoot at the sides of its scales, and he should spit him out. At least, this is what happened with my team. They were able to get me out while Gorm’gant was eating my character.

After Gorm’gant is dead, you can begin acquiring the loot. Make sure that you and your MW3 Zombies team head to the Rewards Rift before exiting to great the Locked Diary. This is a critical item that you’ll need to grab, and you’ll have to use it to potentially complete the Dark Aether Ritual.