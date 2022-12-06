How to defeat the Starmobile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Starmobile is a customized variant of the Pokémon Revavroom in Scarlet and Violet. Starmobile is the signature Pokémon for Team Star, with each of the five Bosses having their own unique Starmobile. Starmobile are stronger than the typical Pokémon, having strength equivalent to a Terastallized Pokémon. Starmobile can be tricky for some players since their level and typing are never shown, but we’re here to provide some tips on how to defeat each Starmobile.

Related: Are Hisuian Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

What are Starmobile, and where to find them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Revavroom is a motor-like Pokémon, and when it becomes a Starmobile it becomes a full motor vehicle. Only five Starmobile exist in Scarlet and Violet, each belonging to the five Team Star Bosses. You face a Starmobile as the final Pokémon in every Pokémon battle with a Team Star Boss. You fight a Boss at the end of each raid against a Team Star base. The name of each Team Star base and where they are located can be viewed below:

Segin Squad’s Base — West Province Area One

Schedar Squad’s Base — East Province Area One

Navi Squad’s Base — Tagtree Thicket

Ruchbah Squad’s Base — North Province Area 3

Caph Squad’s Base — North Province Area 2

A typical Revavroom is a Steel and Poison-type, yet when it’s a Starmobile it becomes a type that matches with its respective Team Star leader. Starmobile essentially functions similarly to Terastallized Pokémon, giving the Pokémon a power boost and turning it a mono-type. Below is the name and typing of each Starmobile you will encounter in Scarlet and Violet:

Segin Starmobile — Dark

Schedar Starmobile — Fire

Navi Starmobile — Poison

Ruchbah Starmobile — Fairy

Caph Starmobile — Fighting

How to defeat each Starmobile

It can be confusing to face a Starmobile and assume it has the same typing as a Revavroom. However, the best strategy is to remember that each Starmobile are the same typing as the rest of the Pokémon used by the Boss. For example, Team Star Boss Mela uses predominately Fire Pokémon, so her Starmobile will be a Fire-type.

The best Pokémon and moves against Segin Starmobile are Bug, Fairy, and Fighting types, and we recommend facing this Starmobile at Level 22. The best Pokémon and moves against Schedar Starmobile are Ground, Rock, and Fairy types, and we recommend fighting this Starmobile at Level 28. The best Pokémon and moves against Navi Starmobile are Ground and Psychic types, and we recommend facing this Starmobile at Level 34. The best Pokémon and moves against Ruchbah Starmobile are Poison and Steel types, and we recommend battling this Starmobile at Level 52. The best Pokémon and moves against Caph Starmobile are Flying, Fairy, and Psychic types, and we recommend facing this Starmobile at Level 57.

Segin and Schedar Starmobile are weak and can be taken out fairly easily early in the game, but the rest rely on more strategy. Starmobile cannot be captured in the wild, and you can customize your Revavroom to become a Starmobile; Starmobile are exclusive to Team Star Bosses.