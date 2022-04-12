How to deploy Aquatic Communication Relays near Logjam Lumberyard in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

During Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2’s Resistance questline, The Origin will be sending you to Logjam Lumberyard to plant communication relays and disrupt the IO’s communication system. The only problem is that it’s never explained where exactly these relays should be placed. So, here’s how you can knock this challenge out and earn thousands of XP.

The Aquatic Communication Relays should be planted in the lake that sits near the docks of Logjam Lumberyard. It’s a fairly large body of water, but all three relays will be fairly close to each other. As shown above, holograms above the water will indicate where each should be set. The first can be found at the front of the docks, as another is located near the piles of lumber. You can then place one last relay directly in the center of the lake (as marked below).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can deploy all three of these simply by interacting with the holograms. It is also worth noting that your progress will save if you’re unable to get them all in one match. Once each are deployed, The Origin will lend yet another Resistance quest and reward you 23,000 XP.

