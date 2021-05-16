How to download PUBG Mobile Korea Season 19 update

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 19 has been released, adding brand new content to the game, including exclusive outfits, weapon skins, emotes, ornaments, and more. The tiers of all the players have also been reset according to their ranks at the end of Season 18. PUBG Mobile Season 19 is called Traverse and has also brought a brand new Royale Pass where players can claim rewards by completing daily and weekly missions.

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 19 Update Download

If you want to enjoy the latest season of the game, you need to have the PUBG Mobile Korea 1.4 version that you can download from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, follow the steps mentioned below to download the PUBG Mobile Korea Season 19 update on your device:

Open the PUBG Mobile Korea application on your device, and there will be a small-sized in-game update on the game’s loading screen. The update will start getting downloaded automatically, and it will take a few seconds. Now, log in with your account if you haven’t, and the RP section of the game will get unlocked with the arrival of Season 19. Go to the RP section present on the right side of the screen and start completing your missions to unlock the rewards.

In addition to RP rewards, players will unlock tier rewards as they rank up in PUBG Mobile Season 19 that will go on for about two months.