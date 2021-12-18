How to earn Gems fast in Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon

Gems are essential in Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon and act as the game’s currency. You’ll need to spend your Gems wisely if you want to beat the game’s Adventure Mode. Luckily, there’s a quick method for stuffing your wallet. Here’s how you can gain Gems fast in Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon.

The easiest way to earn Gems fast is by tweaking the difficulty settings in Adventure Mode. One of the best aspects of Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon is how customizable it is, allowing players to tweak specific gameplay settings to their liking rather than just choosing a level of difficulty. This can be used to farm Gems quickly. If you feel like you might be cheating, it’s important to remember that the game is designed to let you play how you want and you shouldn’t feel conflicted about maximizing your own fun.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you’ll want to do is enable infinite stock to ensure that the only way your run can be ended is by the board filling up. Adjust your speed next. Turning it off completely will make the process go faster, but you can also just lower it if you’d prefer. Set your HP to an additional +5 and set your attack damage to 5 so you can kill enemies faster without your health dropping too much.

With these new settings in place, gaining Gems will be a lot easier. Just remember that you still need to get Gems as you normally would, which means filling up your Gem Meter as much as possible and focusing on creating a large amount of chains. Having more Gems will let you buy new relics as well as spiffy new costumes.