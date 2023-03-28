How to earn points in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event

The Sun Squad Collection Event is in full swing in Apex Legends, bringing a time-limited game mode to play and a slew of exclusive cosmetics to earn. This guide outlines how to earn points during the Apex Legends Sun Squad Event, unlocking more of those juicy rewards that you won’t be able to get once the event ends.

How do you earn points during the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event?

To earn points towards the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event tracker, you need to complete the various challenges the game sets you. While the event is live, there will be a separate set of challenges linked to the event. Each one you complete unlocks a new one. For example, after dealing 500 damage for one challenge, we unlocked a new one to deal 1,500 more damage.

These challenges award 100 or 200 points depending on their difficulty. You can earn 1,600 points per day, meaning you could smash through the Sun Squad Collection Event tracker pretty quickly. However, there’s a separate set of challenges that are much harder.

All challenges in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event and how many points they’re worth

We’ve outlined every challenge in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event below, along with how many points they’ll net you. This list will be updated as new challenges are added or unlocked.

Earn 250 points – Exclusive Banner Badge

Play 2 matches – 100 points

Play 5 matches – 100 points

Deal 500 damage – 100 points

Deal 1,500 damage – 200 points

Survive 6 ring closings – 100 points

Get 5 knockdowns – 100 points

Get a top ten finish 4 times – 200 points

Named challenges

The following challenges are more complicated and set in the event’s reward tracker. They’ll take you a long time to complete and award Event Badges you can use with every Legend as a result.

Sun Bleached – Deal 50,000 damage in any game mode during the Sun Squad Collection Event

Sun Slayer – Get 100 kills or assists in any mode during the Sun Squad Collection Event

Sun Fever – Finish in the top five 10 times in Heatwave during the Sun Squad Collection Event

Sun Squad Master – Earn all other Sun Squad badges in this list

What is the fastest way to earn points during the Sun Squad Collection Event?

The fastest way to earn points during the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event is by playing a few rounds of Team Deathmatch followed by Heatwave. In Team Deathmatch, you’ll rack up all your matches completed, knockdowns, kills, assists, and other tasks that take too long in Battle Royale modes in which you rarely encounter other players. Move into Heatwave when you’ve completed a few easy challenges that are possible in any game mode before tackling ones revolving around ring closings and top ten finishes. This will see you hit the cap of 1,600 points per day faster than you expect and grab every free cosmetic you can way before the event concludes.